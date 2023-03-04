Lido Advisors LLC Buys 8,610 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,031,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,398,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,284 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,627,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,203,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $20.72 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

Global X US Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

