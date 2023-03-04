Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,813,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $186.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

