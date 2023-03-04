Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 8.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $226,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,843,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 420,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 230,500 shares during the period.

BSCN stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

