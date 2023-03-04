Lido Advisors LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

