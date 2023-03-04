Lido Advisors LLC Has $13.87 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.25 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.