Lido Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $223.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

