Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,564.41 or 0.06994872 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.46 billion and $10.50 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00423955 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.01 or 0.28656600 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,710,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,708,802.98953178 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,564.50252293 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $11,740,684.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

