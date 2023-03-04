Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.