Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 921 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

