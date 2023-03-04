Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 9,538 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,930,572. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

