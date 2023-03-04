Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

