Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 90,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

