Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

