Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 64,962.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,281,000 after purchasing an additional 133,712 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

