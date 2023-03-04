Lifeworks Advisors LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,700,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

