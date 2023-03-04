Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 628 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

