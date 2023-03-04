Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $298.45 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.45. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.