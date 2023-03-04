Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.0% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $1,532,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $12,316,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 845,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.