Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,120 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

KGC opened at $3.75 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

