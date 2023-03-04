Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

