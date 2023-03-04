Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

