Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $355.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.23 and a 200-day moving average of $296.36. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.