Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CMI opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $259.52.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

