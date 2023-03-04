Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $119.30 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.