Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in D.R. Horton by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after buying an additional 421,530 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,366,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

DHI opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

