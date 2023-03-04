Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

