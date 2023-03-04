Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 17,316 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,304 shares of company stock worth $18,441,787. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

