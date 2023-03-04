Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord makes up approximately 1.3% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

