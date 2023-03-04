Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.