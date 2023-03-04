Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of United Rentals worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

URI opened at $479.57 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

