Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEV. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Lightning eMotors Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of ZEV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,155 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

