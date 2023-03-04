Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.