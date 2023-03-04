Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.