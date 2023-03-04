Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

