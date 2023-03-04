Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Position Decreased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,427 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.40% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 329,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 2,080,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

LCTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

