Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 28,350 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

