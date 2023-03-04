Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.