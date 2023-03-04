Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Crane were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 48.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $123.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

