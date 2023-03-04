Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Upstart worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,029,700 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $18.82 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

