Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $5.01 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Up 5.4 %

SHOP opened at $43.40 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

