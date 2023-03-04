Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $6.29 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

