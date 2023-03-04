Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $196.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

