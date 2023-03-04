Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 86.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 64.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

