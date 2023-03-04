Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 4,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $136.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $137.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.