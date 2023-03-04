Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 20,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Progyny worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,126,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 84.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 53,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

