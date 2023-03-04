Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 3,350 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

