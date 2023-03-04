Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.
Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.
Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions
In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
