Liquity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $146.71 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. Liquity has a market cap of $186.60 million and $146.71 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00009167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,017,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

