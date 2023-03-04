Little House Capital LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF makes up 5.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Little House Capital LLC owned about 3.91% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF alerts:

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,805. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $100.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.