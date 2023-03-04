Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 186.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOKM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 281,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,569. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

